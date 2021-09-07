CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Excellence in Nursing Awards 2021

By Kaitlyn Murray
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Rhode Island, our six degrees of separation are more like three, so chances are you know a local nurse. Maybe they’re your mother, brother, neighbor or friend. You’ve likely shared a laugh with a nurse while they distracted you from a blood draw, or welcomed a hug from one following some difficult news. In one way or another, nurses have touched all of our lives — but never more so than in the past year. In the following pages, we, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, proudly honor and highlight fourteen leading examples of courage, strength and care in this field — from home health nurses to nurse educators — and we’d also like to take a minute to recognize the efforts put in by all the state’s nursing heroes. And who better to help us than Margaret Clifton, state director of the Rhode Island Board of Nurse Registration and Nursing Education?

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.

