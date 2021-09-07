Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Luna and west central Dona Ana Counties through 615 PM MDT At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Akela, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deming, Akela, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 81 and 112. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH