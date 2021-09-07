Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View launches November 2 on PC and consoles

In recent years, click and point mystery games have made a revival, with significant works capable of returning to the genre’s original essence. However, there are some advancements in the same, as White Paper Games appears to wish to give with its new project, Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, which has been launched with a teaser and will be available on consoles and PC on November 2nd. Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is a riveting psychological thriller set in 1950s England.