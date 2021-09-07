CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

THROWBACK VIDEO: Van Gerwen mocks Lewis in locker room during 2017 World Cup of Darts

By Samuel Gill
dartsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the World Cup of Darts which begins later this week, DartsNews takes a look back at some of the best moments and matches in recent years during the pairs tournament. Back to 2017 we go and on stage, Dave Chisnall and Raymond van Barneveld were facing off in a tense tie during the semi-finals and a camera had been installed in the locker room which captured Van Gerwen and Lewis watching.

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dartsnews.com

Dolan knocks out Van Gerwen at Hungarian Darts Trophy after last-leg thriller

Michael van Gerwen has been eliminated in the third round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy by Brendan Dolan. The Dutchman lost 6-5 after a deciding leg. Van Gerwen had a break ahead halfway through the match after he broke Dolan in the fifth with a 13-darter. A 72 finish later gave Mighty Mike a 5-3 lead.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Van Barneveld
Person
Dave Chisnall
IN THIS ARTICLE
dartsnews.com

Brooks shocks two-time world champion Lewis at Hungarian Darts Trophy

Bradley Brooks has reached the second round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy with a fine victory over Adrian Lewis. The reigning world youth champion won after a leg-decider against the former two-time world champion. Lewis broke Brooks in the third leg with a 98 finish, but then conceded his own...
SPORTS
SkySports

World Cup of Darts 2021: Results, draw, schedule

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are bidding to add a second World Cup crown to their trophy cabinets but there are a host of big names out to stop them. 'Van Gerwen needs consistency but Wright is the man'. World Cup of Darts 2021: Format. First Round Best of nine...
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Fantasy World Cup of Darts (At least 428 GBP in prizes!)

In the Sparkassen Arena in Jena (Germany) the eleventh edition of the World Cup of Darts will take place. The only tournament of the PDC where the team is more important then the individual. The best two players of each country form a couple and battle it out for the World Cup of Darts..
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast - World Cup preview

We are back from a summer break and just in time after a busy resumption on the European and Pro Tour. Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville chew over the latest talking points and, more importantly, look ahead to this week's World Cup of Darts. John Henderson - Big...
WORLD
dartsnews.com

Prize money breakdown for 2021 World Cup of Darts with £350.000 on offer

The 2021 World Cup of Darts will take place from September 9-12. During this tournament 350.000 pounds of prize money will be distributed. All 64 players at the World Cup of Darts, divided over a total of 32 countries, are assured of £2000 prize money. That amount will be paid out to the players who lose in the first round. Reaching the second round is valued with a cheque of £4000 per player.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Full line-up confirmed for 2021 World Cup of Darts

The World Cup of Darts begins on Thursday 9 September with the latest iteration of the pairs' tournament set for Jena and after the withdrawal of Croatia, the competing countries are set. Their line-up of Boris Krcmar and Pero Ljubic had to withdraw due to an illness for the former...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy