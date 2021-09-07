Back to Basics

A quick and comforting beer bread that’s perfect for fall. “While craft brews are all the rage these days, Georgia was ahead of the trend as far back as 1743,” writes the James Beard Award–nominated chef and farmer Matthew Raiford in Bress ’n’ Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer, co-authored with Amy Paige Condon. The book (the title is a Gullah phrase meaning “bless and eat”) digs into both Raiford’s family history and the influential foodways of the Gullah Geechee. From his family-run farm in coastal Brunswick, Georgia—originally purchased and tended by Raiford’s great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gillard—the chef creates and shares heritage and updated recipes, like his basic beer bread. “This bread is inspired by the coast’s long history with craft beer,” Raiford says, referring to the ale-bound hops and barley first grown and brewed on Jekyll Island in the mid-18th century by Major William Horton. Serve warm slices of the freshly baked bread alongside Raiford’s whipped feta for a comforting fall snack any time of day.

