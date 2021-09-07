Women’s Tennis Players Allen, Hule And Jacobs Earn Preseason Rankings

Tallahassee, FL – With the fall semester underway, the ITA has released its preseason rankings and qualifications for the All-American Championships. Vic Allen and Petra Hule are ranked 20th in the nation in doubles and the pair qualified for a berth in the Championships. In singles, newcomer Lesedi Jacobs, a transfer from Kentucky, is ranked No. 71 and Hule No. 125. Jacobs is also an alternate for the ITA All-American Championships.