Women’s Tennis Players Allen, Hule And Jacobs Earn Preseason Rankings

seminoles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, FL – With the fall semester underway, the ITA has released its preseason rankings and qualifications for the All-American Championships. Vic Allen and Petra Hule are ranked 20th in the nation in doubles and the pair qualified for a berth in the Championships. In singles, newcomer Lesedi Jacobs, a transfer from Kentucky, is ranked No. 71 and Hule No. 125. Jacobs is also an alternate for the ITA All-American Championships.

