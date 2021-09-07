Report: 75% of firefighters at WTC have long-term illnesses linked to 9/11
It’s been almost 20 years since two commercial airliners crashed into New York City’s World Trade Center Towers, killing over 2,600 people. The subsequent collapse of the towers created an enormous toxic plume dense with pulverized concrete at what became known as Ground Zero. The thousands of first responders who worked to dig out bodies and clean up the site spent months breathing in a slurry of asbestos, smoldering toxins and dust.nystateofpolitics.com
