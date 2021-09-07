Mountain Maestro
The stage of Pikeville High School's 1000-seat auditorium was bare, and the seats were empty when I met Scott Bersaglia there in July. But even with no audience, Bersaglia filled the room when he conducted a few bars of silent music for an imaginary band. His eyes snapped; his hands confidently traced the shape of a hymn tune. I had the somewhat uncomfortable sense that he could hear imaginary music more clearly than I could hear actual sounds.www.kentuckymonthly.com
