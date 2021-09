Blinken: Even the most "pessimistic assessments" did not predict the collapse of Afghan forces in Kabul. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said even the most "pessimistic assessments" of the situation on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, did not predict that "government forces in the city would collapse while US forces remained," during his congressional testimony.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO