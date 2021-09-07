CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rogers' MILES DAVIS TRIBUTE SHOW Sept 14th @ the Bitter End

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran NYC jazz trumpeter Chris Rogers (Gerry Mulligan, Buddy Rich, Mongo Santamaria, Eddie Palmieri, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Hilton Ruiz, etc) brings an 'electrified' jazz sextet to the iconic Bitter End on Tuesday Sept 14th, for a special 90-minute MILES DAVIS TRIBUTE SHOW. The group will be presenting selections from classic "late-60's" Miles albums including "Filles De Kilimanjaro", "Water Babies", "Miles in India", "Miles in the Sky", "Bitches Brew" and "In A Silent Way". Also featured will be the Grammy-winning saxophonist Ted Nash (LCJO w/Wynton Marsalis) and Chris' son Theo Rogers on guitar. Rounding out this great group will be Jon Ballantyne, Dan Asher, and Tony Lewis.

