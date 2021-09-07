“Fabric of Winona Project Weaves Together Stories Through Art” Kick Off
Winona is about to get even more colorful. Winona’s Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson is kicking off a new arm of the #winonacolorproject called the Fabric of Winona. “The Fabric of Winona will be a series of colorful public paintings that weave together the many stories that make up our community,” said Johnson. “I’m especially interested in learning about and lifting up stories that have gone largely unheard.”visitwinona.com
