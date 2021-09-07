CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Texas Voting Bill Into Law, Overcoming Democratic Quorum Breaks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough delayed by Democratic quorum breaks, Texas has officially joined the slate of Republican states that have enacted new voting restrictions following the 2020 election. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law Senate Bill 1, sweeping legislation that further tightens state election laws and constrains local control of elections by limiting counties’ ability to expand voting options. The governor’s signature ends months of legislative clashes and standoffs during which Democrats — propelled by concerns that the legislation raises new barriers for marginalized voters — forced Republicans into two extra legislative sessions.

houstonpublicmedia.org

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Requiring Cash Bail For Some Offenses Into Law

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bail bill into law Monday requiring people accused of violent crimes to pay cash to get out of jail. Senate Bill 6, dubbed “the Damon Allen Act” in honor of slain State Trooper Damon Allen, bars a person from being released on a personal recognizance bond — a no-cash bond — if charged with certain crimes. Those include violent or sexual crimes, or committing an offense while already out on bond.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
michiganchronicle.com

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

The new laws will tighten an already strict set of voting laws in Texas. The new laws will eliminate drive-thru voting and extended hours to vote. On the evening of August 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Bill Whitaker: New election laws demand resolve, smarts

You can view the Texas Legislature’s “election integrity” bill signed into law last week two ways. Through one set of lenses, it’s a clear manifestation of the “Big Lie” alleging a stolen presidential election that fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arguably incited by the president of the United States. It’s also a law that, while hardly the fruit of a people championing democracy and election access, only makes voting more cumbersome, not impossible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Governor promises to fight Biden to 'gates of hell' as GOP states mount vaccine mandate defense

Republican-led states are gearing up to sue the Biden administration over the president’s "unconstitutional" mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees enforce vaccinations. "The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats," Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter. "They have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas News

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law enabling virtual learning expansion in Texas during pandemic

More Texas students will have access to virtual learning after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that sends state money to school districts with online programs. The bill goes into effect immediately, according to the Texas Legislature Online system, and some districts are once again scrambling to expand offerings. Many families want more virtual options for their children as the pandemic continues.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Bill expanding Texas’ virtual education heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for signature

A bill that would fund virtual learning for some students is on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature with overwhelming support from Texas lawmakers. The legislation comes as school districts have scrambled to offer limited online programs for families wary of sending children back to campus as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout Texas and most school districts are not requiring masks. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet.
TEXAS STATE
epbusinessjournal.com

Republican bill tightening Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk

A wave of changes to Texas elections, including new voting restrictions, is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Three months after House Democrats first broke quorum to stymie a previous iteration of the legislation, Republicans in the House and Senate on Tuesday signed off on the final version of Senate Bill 1 to further tighten the state’s voting rules and rein in local efforts to widen voting access. Abbott, a Republican, said he will sign it into law.
TEXAS STATE
tennesseestar.com

White House Advisor Says Biden is Prepared to ‘Run Over’ Republican Governors Who Fight His Vaccine Mandates

A White House senior advisor said Thursday that Joe Biden is prepared to “run over” Republican governors who “stand in his way” on vaccine mandates. Following Biden’s shocking, widely-panned authoritarian speech Thursday afternoon, multiple Republican-led states announced plans to sue the Administration over its “unconstitutional” mandate forcing businesses with more than 100 employees compel vaccinations.
WHITE HOUSE, TN

