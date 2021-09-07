Cooper, Winston-Salem officials address mental health, gun issues after shooting
The shooting death of a student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem this week brought local and state leaders together Thursday in mourning and to recognize the heroism of local police and faculty. Gov. Roy Cooper traveled to Winston Salem for the news conference and took the opportunity to call for more school spending on “wraparound services” and more gun control measures.www.ncpoliticalnews.com
