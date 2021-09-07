If You See This on a Sam’s Club Price Tag, Stock Up Now

We’ve been doing out best to ignore reality, clinging to the hope that we have a few more weeks of summer left, but now that the kids are back in school, the nights are getting cooler, and a few leaves here and there are changing colors on the trees, we have to admit that fall is on its way. But rather than despair about the arrival of cold weather, this year we’re leaning into it. That means we’ve already started making some epic fall comfort food recipes, from perfectly crinkled chocolate chip cookies from Ina Garten to cozy sheet pan gnocchi. It also means that when we saw that hot cocoa bombs are back in stock at Costco, we knew we had to head to the store ASAP to load up before the wintery weather really hits.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO