CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Rick Roberts: How Can Anyone Screw Things Up This Bad? An Accident? Or Something Else?

wbap.com
 7 days ago

Rick normally doesn’t go in for conspiracy theories. But this time, there has to be more to it than just coincidence. Afghanistan, the economy, the Green New Deal, the Delta variant, the border crisis, and on and on. The public is fed up and poll numbers show it: 61% think we’ve jumped the rails in one poll. This can’t be just a coincidence. How can anyone screw things up this bad? Is it just an accident? Or something else? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Incompetence? Or A Power Play By Democrats?

A lot of critics on both sides of the aisle are savaging Walter Biden for gross incompetence over the Afghanistan withdrawal. Incompetence? Or is it a power play by Democrats? Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says the key is the Afghan refugees that will be resettled in states like Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada — swing states or states Dems want to flip blue. Future Democrat voters? Kinda like letting all those hundreds of thousands of migrants across the southern border, don’t you think? Is Walter Biden crazy? Or crazy like a fox? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: What’s The Endgame?

Suppose all of these “screwups” are intentional. Suppose there’s a plan here. Why? What’s the endgame? What does Walter Biden, The Giggle Queen, “Old Mother Hubbard” Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the Democrats get out of all this chaos? Maybe that’s the key word: “chaos.” Democrats like chaos, because it creates dependence on government. Is that it? Or something else? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Finding Ways to Get You Vaccinated

Brad Staggs in for Rick Roberts: American Airlines announced they will end the COVID-19 Pandemic leave. It will only be offered to those who are fully vaccinated and show your card. Does it seem like wherever you go they want you to get vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Walter Biden Says It’s Not About Your Personal Freedom Or Choice!

Well, Rick had been talking on the show about how the federal government wants to make permanent socialism. Then, right on cue, live on The Rick Roberts Show on WBAP, Walter Biden announces new vaccine mandates on federal workers and contractors, and on companies with more than 100 workers. In fact, Walter flat out said it: “It’s not about your personal freedom or choice. It’s about the people around you.” Well, at least he was honest about it! Do you fall under the new vaccine mandate? Will you now get the jab? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Screw#Accident#The Green New Deal#Wfaa
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Does Walter Biden Want To Make Socialism Permanent?

Rick used to talk about how if we don’t watch it, this country will turn into a socialist nation. Nah, many of you said! Not America! Well don’t look now, but we’re there! Recent economic reports have made pretty clear that throughout the pandemic, the government was paying many people more to stay at home than they would to work. Extra unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums, increased food stamps, child tax credits…why would anyone want to go back to work? Will we stand by and allow Walter and the Democrats to make socialism permanent? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Satan and Cher Against Texas

Brad Staggs in for Rick Roberts: The Satanic Temple, Cher, and many others are angry at the state of Texas over Abortion. The Satanic Temple want to be exempt from the new Abortion laws. Should they get religious exemption?
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov Abbott Has A Message For Walter Biden!

Walter Biden took a direct shot at Gov. Abbott and other Republican governors for, you know, valuing personal freedom and trusting that people will do what’s in their best interests. Oh, you’re gonna get governors like Gov. Abbott out of the way? Gov. Abbott joins Rick and has a message for Walter and you: the vaccine mandate is un-American, unlawful, and Texas will take legal action! The Rick Roberts Show…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Choice Is Yours! The Shot? Or Your Job?

Thanks to Walter Biden, millions of Americans face a stark choice: Your job? Or the shot? Many Americans and most Republicans are outraged over being told by the federal government they either have to take a medication they may not want or need, or they can’t work. How will this affect you? Will it change what you will do? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
97X

Two Drunk Guys Fight Without Landing a Single Punch

We all have a friend who drinks too much and ends up trying to fight someone. If that's you, the best thing for you is to have a peaceful drinking friend who will just defuse whatever situation you run your mouth or fists into. The worst combination is two drinking buddies with an inclination to throw down as soon as the bottles are empty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrive Global

Alexandra Joy: “I believe that doing something kind for someone else can bring joy into our own lives”

Finally, I believe that doing something kind for someone else can bring joy into our own lives. As with everything that I recommend, I do not mean it has to be a big gesture. Giving someone a compliment can make their whole day, writing a handwritten thank you card to someone can stand out, holding a door for a stranger, truly the smallest gestures can bring joy to you and others and often spread and create a chain reaction. When I talk about this with clients, I ask them to think about a moment where someone did something small that made their day. Recently, I had a client who had a string of events that led to feeling very low. I tasked her with trying to highlight the small joyful moments in her day for a while and see if she felt a difference. She shared with me that at work a coworker called her a “rainbow baby” and she said she had never thought about that before and that it made her entire day, where she was beaming with smiles sharing this story with me after work. After someone is able to share a small moment where someone made them feel joy, I point out that it truly is simple and does not take much effort to spread that to others.
CELEBRITIES
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: The Confusion Is Over!

A court ruled on Monday that Fort Worth ISD could not impose a mask mandate until a full hearing will be held in January of 2022. Finally a win for conservative parents! We are fine with your child being masked up if you would like them to wear it, but don’t force someone else’s child to do what you want! Chris breaks it all down, plus you’ve gotta hear what some of the Fort Worth parents had to say on the decision, plus which celebrity drew the ire of an MSNBC host for their thoughts on the COVID vaccine? All that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy