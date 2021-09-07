Rick Roberts: How Can Anyone Screw Things Up This Bad? An Accident? Or Something Else?
Rick normally doesn’t go in for conspiracy theories. But this time, there has to be more to it than just coincidence. Afghanistan, the economy, the Green New Deal, the Delta variant, the border crisis, and on and on. The public is fed up and poll numbers show it: 61% think we’ve jumped the rails in one poll. This can’t be just a coincidence. How can anyone screw things up this bad? Is it just an accident? Or something else? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com
