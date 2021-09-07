CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Roberts: What’s The Endgame?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuppose all of these “screwups” are intentional. Suppose there’s a plan here. Why? What’s the endgame? What does Walter Biden, The Giggle Queen, “Old Mother Hubbard” Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the Democrats get out of all this chaos? Maybe that’s the key word: “chaos.” Democrats like chaos, because it creates dependence on government. Is that it? Or something else? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Biden Surrendered. Will He Be Held Accountable?

Walter Biden surrendered. That’s really all there is to it. Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas is the Republican Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and he told Walter back in May to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country before pulling the military out. But Biden didn’t listen. Instead, it was an unconditional withdrawal — which McCaul says is the same as a surrender. Now what? Where do we go from here? And should Walter Biden be impeached? Congressman McCaul joins The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Hey Walter! Don’t Go Away Mad! Just Go Away!

Soooo, Walter Biden is doing his victory lap! He alone had the courage to end America’s longest war! Not everyone is impressed. Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams thinks it’s time for Walter to go. Williams says either Biden needs to resign on his own, the Cabinet needs to invoke the 25th Amendment, or Congress should impeach. After all, Democrats impeached President Trump over a phone call! Leaving 200 Americans — or whatever the number is — stranded in Afghanistan beats a phone call, don’t you think? Congressman Williams joins The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Elections Have Consequences. Does Biden Have Blood On His Hands?

Elections have consequences. That’s what former President Barack Obama famously told Congressional Republicans after he was elected. And he was right — but not the way he wanted to be. Because he also said “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up!” 13 U.S. service members were killed in the Kabul suicide attack, including Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum. His mother, Kathy, called in to a national radio show and let it be know that Walter Biden has “blood on her hands.” Hear Kathy’s own words and she expresses her anger over her son’s death. Elections have consequences. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: 5 Ways Walter Biden Failed In Leadership

We know Walter Biden failed in his duty as President and Commander-in-Chief. James Carafano of The Heritage Foundation wrote an article in Fox News that spells out five ways Walter failed in his leadership. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Nancy Pelosi
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Allen West Says He Will Fight For Texas Like He Did For His Wife

DWI charges against Angela West, wife of Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, were dropped when a toxicology report showed no alcohol in her system. We can all understand why West was upset over his wife being arrested and taken to jail. But he’s taken some heat over criticizing the arresting officer and demanding an apology. But if you’re looking for an apology from Allen West, don’t hold your breath! West joins The Rick Roberts Show with a message for Texans: he will stand up and fight for you the same way he stood up and fought for his wife! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Finally! At Long Last The Election Integrity Bill Is Passed!

It’s about time! Enough of the poor, courageous, fugitive-slave Democrats got tired of room service in 4 star hotels in Washington, D.C. to come back to Austin and actually do their jobs. The Legislature finally passed SB 1, the Election Integrity bill, and it goes to Gov. Abbott for his signature. The co-sponsor of the bill in the House, Plano’s own Rep. Jeff Leach, joins Rick to tell you what’s in the bill, what’s NOT in the bill, and the odyssey it went through to finally get passed! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Can’t We All Just Get Along?

What’s happened to political discourse in our country? What’s happened to civility? It’s gotten to the point that we can’t have discussions with each other anymore. It used to be that even though we might have political differences, we could still talk to each other. Now, it’s if you don’t agree 100% with me, you’re cancelled! Caller Mark from Garland called in with a story of how he was able to talk to an elected politician from a different party. This is how it should be! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Wants To Refund Your Property Taxes!

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants you to have some of your property taxes back! The Texas Senate passed SB 91, which in years with budget surpluses would refund a portion of property taxes back to homeowners. The measure passed the Senate 29-2! Sounds great, right? But the Texas House didn’t pass the bill before time ran out on the special session of the Legislature! Now what? Lt. Gov. Patrick is here to tell you what he wants next and gives you a recap of the special session. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
#Endgame#Democrats#Wfaa
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Does Walter Biden Want To Make Socialism Permanent?

Rick used to talk about how if we don’t watch it, this country will turn into a socialist nation. Nah, many of you said! Not America! Well don’t look now, but we’re there! Recent economic reports have made pretty clear that throughout the pandemic, the government was paying many people more to stay at home than they would to work. Extra unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums, increased food stamps, child tax credits…why would anyone want to go back to work? Will we stand by and allow Walter and the Democrats to make socialism permanent? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Can Anyone Screw Things Up This Bad? An Accident? Or Something Else?

Rick normally doesn’t go in for conspiracy theories. But this time, there has to be more to it than just coincidence. Afghanistan, the economy, the Green New Deal, the Delta variant, the border crisis, and on and on. The public is fed up and poll numbers show it: 61% think we’ve jumped the rails in one poll. This can’t be just a coincidence. How can anyone screw things up this bad? Is it just an accident? Or something else? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ACCIDENTS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: My Body My Choice? Not When It Comes To COVID!

The Left is in full melt-down over the Heartbeat Bill, Texas’ new restrictions on abortion. My body my choice! Say supporters of killing babies in the womb. But apparently My body My choice only applies to abortion. When it comes to COVID, the Left owns your body and your mind! Candace Owens talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently and told him how she was denied a COVID test over her political beliefs. What? We play the interview for you on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo courtesy of WFAA)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Satan and Cher Against Texas

Brad Staggs in for Rick Roberts: The Satanic Temple, Cher, and many others are angry at the state of Texas over Abortion. The Satanic Temple want to be exempt from the new Abortion laws. Should they get religious exemption?
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov Abbott Has A Message For Walter Biden!

Walter Biden took a direct shot at Gov. Abbott and other Republican governors for, you know, valuing personal freedom and trusting that people will do what’s in their best interests. Oh, you’re gonna get governors like Gov. Abbott out of the way? Gov. Abbott joins Rick and has a message for Walter and you: the vaccine mandate is un-American, unlawful, and Texas will take legal action! The Rick Roberts Show…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Walter Biden Says It’s Not About Your Personal Freedom Or Choice!

Well, Rick had been talking on the show about how the federal government wants to make permanent socialism. Then, right on cue, live on The Rick Roberts Show on WBAP, Walter Biden announces new vaccine mandates on federal workers and contractors, and on companies with more than 100 workers. In fact, Walter flat out said it: “It’s not about your personal freedom or choice. It’s about the people around you.” Well, at least he was honest about it! Do you fall under the new vaccine mandate? Will you now get the jab? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Choice Is Yours! The Shot? Or Your Job?

Thanks to Walter Biden, millions of Americans face a stark choice: Your job? Or the shot? Many Americans and most Republicans are outraged over being told by the federal government they either have to take a medication they may not want or need, or they can’t work. How will this affect you? Will it change what you will do? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

