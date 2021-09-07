Rick Roberts: What’s The Endgame?

What’s happened to political discourse in our country? What’s happened to civility? It’s gotten to the point that we can’t have discussions with each other anymore. It used to be that even though we might have political differences, we could still talk to each other. Now, it’s if you don’t agree 100% with me, you’re cancelled! Caller Mark from Garland called in with a story of how he was able to talk to an elected politician from a different party. This is how it should be! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO