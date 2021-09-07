Rick Roberts: What’s The Endgame?
Suppose all of these "screwups" are intentional. Suppose there's a plan here. Why? What's the endgame? What does Walter Biden, The Giggle Queen, "Old Mother Hubbard" Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the Democrats get out of all this chaos? Maybe that's the key word: "chaos." Democrats like chaos, because it creates dependence on government. Is that it? Or something else?
