CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

It’s cool to be curly

naturallycurly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommenting is the best way to get involved. Jump in the fray!. It’s cool to be curly was promoted to Curl Neophyte.

curltalk.naturallycurly.com

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

23 Trendiest Salt and Pepper Hair Color Ideas for Women

Submit to aging by embracing it instead of going against it. Trendy salt and pepper hair is a seamless concoction of black and gray tones with traces of white. It allows your hair to unravel its metamorphosis and offers a great way to showcase your coming of age. Salt and...
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The Best Brushes for Curly Hair to Smooth, Detangle, and Style

Anyone with curly hair knows that all curls are not the same. From soft waves to kinky coils, every curl pattern and texture is unique, which is why the best brushes for curly hair allow for different maintenance and styling. And the brands have kept up with the demand: These days you can find a variety of hair brushes that work with different patterns and hair textures to detangle, prevent breakage and frizz, and more.
HAIR CARE
arcamax.com

Recipe: A dip that's cool as a cucumber

Last summer, I had such a windfall of homegrown cucumbers that I began shoving them in the mailbox as a gift for the letter carrier. This year's planting hasn't been nearly as prolific, so I've been a bit more mindful about how best to prepare them. Gazpacho, pickles and cucumber salad are easy and tasty, but I wanted to do something unexpected with this limited crop of cukes.
RECIPES
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly#Neophyte
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Gorgeous Short Bobs for Older Women with Style

Trendy short bobs for older women can be cut at the jawline, on or above the ears, or at times paired with bangs. It’s a dainty cut that’s full of grace, offering an elegant flair and rejuvenating women who want to look half their age. Burkert points out the added...
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Very Short Bob Haircuts for a Chic and Bold Look

A very short bob is a haircut that’s in-between a pixie and a regular bob. One could even say it’s like an extra long pixie. I caught up with celebrity stylist Nick Stenson, a Matrix ambassador and a Senior VP for Ulta, to see what kind of advice he has for this daring cut.
HAIR CARE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Features of Deep Curly Lace Closure That Everyone Loves

Girls prefer lace base Wigs, particularly Lace closure Deep Curly, among the many Closure options available. Lace Closures stand out from silk base Closures or regular Wigs in the same haircut for a variety of reasons. Closures are available in a variety of forms and sizes to suit a variety...
HAIR CARE
coolhunting.com

COOL HUNTING’s End of Summer Playlist

Understanding that it’s hard to say goodby to summer, we’ve made a mixtape of bittersweet songs that provide an apt soundtrack to the seasonal transition. From ethereal new wave to dramatic dream-pop and mellow neo-disco, the playlist includes tracks from various countries and decades. With music by Cocteau Twins, Robyn, Frankie Knuckles, yaeji and Arlo Parks, the vibe is one of beautiful bummers, melancholy bops and sad bangers. Enjoy it at sunrise on the beach, sunset by the pool or late at night on a dark dance floor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
tatler.com

Too cool for school: The best kid's backpacks to buy now

Starting a new school year can be scary, but wearing a cool new piece can fill your young ones with confidence. Much like how a new Chanel purse can instantly change our attitudes, children love to show their friends their shiny new things. Luckily, most of your favourite designers have...
SHOPPING
naturallycurly.com

Should I Thin Out My Curly Hair?

If you have thick or dense curly hair, then chances are high you've been asked by a hair stylist whether you would like to thin out your hair. For stylists not particularly familiar with textured or curly hair, pulling out the thinning shears may seem like the fastest and easiest solution. But curly and wavy hair doesn’t really respond to thinning the same way that straight hair does. I chatted with Aylah Mayim, lead stylist and curly hair specialist at Ceremony Salon in Carrboro, North Carolina about different thinning techniques for curly hair. If you’re considering thinning out your curly hair, here is what you should consider first.
HAIR CARE
thetrendspotter.net

10 Cool Kidcore Aesthetic Outfits to Wear

Bring back the good old days of after-school cartoons and bright colors with this bold aesthetic. Taking its inspiration from kids’ pop culture and fashion in the ’90s and ’00s, this trend is all about carefree fun and comfort. While it began in the 2010s, this trend seeks out the best parts of childhood in the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, such as the Magic School Bus, Arthur, Looney Tunes, and Sesame Street. Driven by comfort, color, and enjoyment, you can dress it up or down while looking as carefree as a child. Get out your crayons, enjoy snacks and take it back in time with the adorable Kidcore aesthetic that will inspire you.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

21 Short, Stacked Inverted Bob Haircut Ideas to Spice Up Your Style

A popular, short stacked inverted bob has short layers in the back that continues to get long in the front. It’s a trendy look for women of all ages desiring an edgy yet feminine appeal. Whether with straight or textured locks—a bob cut is a perfect canvas for various hairstyles....
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Lily Collins' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Gave Off Dreamy Vibes

How was your Labor Day Weekend? Did you catch up on sleep? Perhaps grab brunch with an old friend? Well, for Lily Collins, her long weekend consisted of bringing a fairytale wedding to life and consequently flooding Pinterest with bridal inspo. The Emily in Paris star married partner Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony at a resort in Colorado on Sept. 4, and her bridal look was pure magic. Collins wore a Ralph Lauren wedding dress with long-sleeves, a high neckline, and it was made entirely of opulent white lace. She accompanied her dreamy gown with a hooded veil cape, also made of the same delicate material.
BEAUTY & FASHION
modernsalon.com

Moroccanoil Designs Hair for The Blondes at NYFW Spring/Summer 2022

Needing a cool futuristic look for NYFW Spring/Summer 2022, The Blonds asked Moroccanoil to design the hair. Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes looked up to the stars. “This season’s look was inspired by the fluidity of Mercury and the glamor of the galaxy," Hughes says. "We looked toward the future of intergalactic entertainment to present a high-gloss, gravity-defying look that pairs with a collection only The Blonds could dream up!”
HAIR CARE
Vanity Fair

Is Celebrity Beauty Cool? With Addison Rae, It’s Certainly Charming

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s Tuesday night, the kickoff of New York Fashion Week, and Addison Rae Easterling is having a ball. Or rather, a floral-strewn “soirée” on the Public Hotel’s terrace, overlooking the city’s skyline at sunset. The multi-hyphenate phenom—a singer-dancer-actor whose TikTok stardom counts 84 million followers—has gathered an equally photogenic crew to celebrate Item Beauty, her talked-about cosmetics range that has just earned Sephora’s Clean seal. Given the brand’s pandemic-era launch—first with makeup, now skin care, all under $25—this is the first in-person event for Easterling to meet the 50-ish vaccinated influencers and beauty editors in attendance. “I’m wearing Lash Snack, and then Brow Chow, and I had the Lip Quip on, but I’ve eaten like ten burgers, so that came off—but I have it in my bag,” she tells me in a singsongy cadence, describing what her glam squad applied for the party. Her PR promised me facetime to speak with her in the green room, though Easterling’s slinky turtleneck dress and eye shadow (not her own) are the only green in the airy white space where we sit on boxy club chairs. Off-camera, I’m surprised at the speed at which she speaks. In our 13-minute conversation, she somehow rattles off a half-hour’s worth of material, thanks to sheer enthusiasm.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy