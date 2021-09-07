Pitching prospect Mike Baumann called up to the Orioles

Fans of a rebuilding team that has the worst record of any team in MLB don’t get too many exciting days at the big league level. One of the few things that can bring some excitement is when a prospect who’s been talked about for years gets his callup. That makes today one of those exciting days for Orioles fans, as pitching prospect Mike Baumann is joining the team. The Baltimore Sun’s Nathan Ruiz first reported on the news. The team made the official announcement a few hours before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game against the Royals.