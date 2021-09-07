CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NMSU invests nearly $1.5 million in free iPads for all freshmen

By Kate Bieri
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiEmO_0bpGfRer00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Every New Mexico State University freshman is eligible for a free iPad this semester.

"Honestly, when they emailed me, I thought it was a scam!" admitted Hen Lam, a freshman majoring in kinesiology.

The iPads come as part of a technology bundle valued at $667 each, according to the NMSU bookstore manager. The university has purchased 2,200 bundles.

“It’s a really impressive tool," said Collin King, the NMSU bookstore manager.

Every bundle includes an eighth generation iPad, an Apple pencil, a keyboard case and four years of Apple Care. King told ABC-7 that the future of textbooks are digital. He said the bookstore saw an 80% increase in digital textbook purchases this year.

"Every industry had to adapt," King said. "Faculty are able to write and update their textbooks much more quickly."

The post NMSU invests nearly $1.5 million in free iPads for all freshmen appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU receives more than $4 million in research funding from National Science Foundation

New Mexico State University (NMSU) is one of six institutions in the state to receive research funding from the National Science Foundation this year. Currently, NMSU has been awarded $4,086,244 to support research projects in areas such as biology, computer science, engineering, environmental science, math and technology. Many of the grants focus on increasing the number of women, Hispanics, Native Americans, and other historically underrepresented groups in STEM fields.
COLLEGES
Government Technology

NMSU Offers All Freshmen iPads and Digital Literacy Training

(TNS) — New Mexico State University is offering free iPads to all its freshmen entering the college this fall. All students need to do to get their tablet is visit the NMSU Bookstore and present their Aggie ID to prove they are a first-time freshman at the school. The iPads...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
calbears.com

White Makes $1.5 Million Gift For Wellness Center

Paul White has spent his professional career setting himself apart as a distinguished anesthesiologist and medical researcher. Now, he'd like to do his part in setting Cal's football program apart from other programs in the country. White recently made a $1.5 million gift to fund the Paul F. White Innovation...
BERKELEY, CA
frontdoorsmedia.com

D-Backs Raise $1.5 Million to Launch Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope

The Arizona Diamondbacks raised $1.5 million to launch the Nicole Hazen Fund For Hope in support of the world-class physicians and researchers at Barrow Neurological Institute and Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Phoenix. The fund was started with a $250,000 donation from D-backs ownership that makes up the general partnership...
PHOENIX, AZ
VoiceOfDenton

NSF awards $1.5 million to TWU team to boost STEM activities

August 30, 2021 — DENTON — This summer, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a $1.5 million grant to a team of Texas Woman’s faculty members to fund a project aimed at boosting enrollment in graduate biotechnology programs and promoting career success in the biotechnology sector. The team, made up of Drs. Juliet Spencer, Diana Elrod, Stephanie Pierce and Jessica Gullion, is launching TWU-SCALE, or Scholarships and Co-curricular Activities Leading to Excellence in the Biotechnology workforce. In addition to graduate scholarships, students in the Professional Science Master’s (PSM) in Biotechnology Program will receive leadership training and career guidance.
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#New Ipads#Apple Care#Digital
Apple Insider

Newspaper giving free iPads to subscribers in digital switch

A newspaper publisher in Chattanooga is preparing to move one outlet's subscribers from the print edition to digital by handing out iPads, in a gradual rollout that will run until mid-2022. Announced on Saturday, the publisher of Chattanooga Times Free Press will start converting its customers over from the print...
TECHNOLOGY
Deming Headlight

Arrowhead invests in NMSU alumnus' hydration system dryer

The Arrowhead Innovation Fund has announced an investment in Trail-9 Outdoors, a startup launching a revolutionary hydration system dryer designed to completely dry out the system’s water bladder, drinking tube and mouthpiece in 15 minutes or fewer. Founder and CEO Steven Alderete, an alumnus of New Mexico State University, participated...
BUSINESS
nmsu.edu

NMSU receives more than $4 million in research funding from National Science Foundation

New Mexico State University Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Ehsan Dehghan-Niri received a 2021 National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development award for his research project involving aye-ayes, an unusual primate from Madagascar. His more than $500,000 grant is part of the more than $4 million NMSU faculty and staff have been awarded from NSF in 2021. (NMSU photo by Vladimir Avina)
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Rare fossil of ancient elephant ancestor found near Mesquite now on display at NMSU

LAS CRUCES - What was once thousands of pieces of bones and tusk has taken shape at New Mexico State University in the form of an eight-foot fossil skull of an elephant-like animal known as a gomphothere. The rare specimen of the ancient creature found near Las Cruces was recently hung from the vaulted ceiling in Foster Hall.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
iPad
Apple Insider

Newspaper giving free iPads to subscribers in digital switch

A newspaper publisher in Chattanooga is preparing to move one outlet's subscribers from the print edition to digital by handing out iPads, in a gradual rollout that will run until mid-2022. Announced on Saturday, the publisher of Chattanooga Times Free Press will start converting its customers over from the print...
TECHNOLOGY
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy