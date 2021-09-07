JOE SATRIANI's Longtime Manager MICK BRIGDEN Dies After Accident On His Property

Joe Satriani's longtime manager Mick Brigden died on September 5 following an accident on his property at his home in Santa Rosa, California. He was 73. Mick spent decades managing and road managing the likes of HUMBLE PIE, MOUNTAIN and Peter Frampton, in addition to Van Morrison, Taj Mahal and Carlos Santana, among others. He directed tours for THE ROLLING STONES and Bob Dylan and is perhaps best known for the last three decades managing Satriani's career.