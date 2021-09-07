OPINION: Surviving the first week of college deserves some applause

Making it through the first week of classes may sound easy, but even syllabus day can be challenging after a whole year of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attending in-person college classes is a new experience for many undergraduate students. This is the first year most freshmen and sophomores can experience college mostly in person. The seniors are the only undergraduate students who have had an entire year of college in person and the juniors have only had a semester and a half in person.