OPINION: Winning MLS Cup is the only thing that matters for MNUFC

Last night’s game was too late and it apparently involved Luke Jackson coughing up the lead after I went to bed. Whatever. The only thing that really mattered in the game is Ozzie fouled a ball off his kneecap and literally had to be lifted off the field in the air. He was carried off the field with his legs in the air, not touching the ground. It was genuinely horrifying. I wasn’t watching Ronald’s injury, but I was watching this one. He was writhing on the ground for longer than I have the stomach to describe, and then when he got up, he couldn’t put weight on his legs long enough to get off the field under his own steam.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO