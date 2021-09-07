Vehicles reported damaged during recent football game
Three vehicles were reportedly damaged at a recent football game at Jackson County High School in two separate incidents. In one incident, a man said his vehicle was dented and scratched on the passenger’s side, while the back glass of his wife’s vehicle was shattered, according to the report. His wife’s vehicle was also reportedly dented and scratched down the passenger’s side. It appeared mud and rocks had been deliberately thrown at the vehicles, according to the report.www.mainstreetnews.com
