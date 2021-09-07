CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams, ‘Wire’ actor, found dead

Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died. He was 54. Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN. Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said. The investigation is ongoing, according to another law enforcement source who spoke to CNN. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” his long-time rep Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR told The Hollywood Reporter. CNN has contacted representatives of Williams for comment.

