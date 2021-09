NEW YORK—Well, it looks like MTV actually cares about music again people. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a small monologue by music icon Madonna who took to the stage to introduce Justin Bieber. I was really hoping Madonna would have gone into a medley of her greatest hits on the stage, but nope. Bieber seemed very much in his element because I cannot remember the last time he appeared on stage and he didn’t miss a beat. It was nice to see the theatrics and the crowd people; it just isn’t an awards show without an audience for the musicians to feed off of that energy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO