Celebrities

Demi Lovato Once Slid Into This ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star’s DMs

By Kayla Thomas
 7 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Demi Lovato's bold move, Colton Underwood's new man and more, below. Demi Lovato Once Slid Into Emily Hampshire's DMs. If there is one...

What a joy it is to watch Demi Lovato profusely blush on their own damn podcast. The singer recently chatted with actress Emily Hampshire for a profound episode of 4D With Demi Lovato that touched on gender, sexuality, and eating disorder recovery. During the conversation, however, Emily, who played Stevie in Schitt's Creek, casually slipped in the sly start to their friendship: "You DMed me."
Schitt’s Creek’s millennial socialite Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), her mother and an aging soap opera star, are stubborn fish-out-of-water when they arrive in rural, down-to-earth Schitt’s Creek. They are accustomed to traveling, haute couture, and elite social events. Along with Alexis’ older brother, David Rose (Dan Levy), and the family’s patriarch, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), a retired successful entrepreneur, they are used to engaging superficially with each other and forming surface relationships with others in their wealth circle. The family goes bankrupt, so they move to Schitt’s Creek, living rent-free in a motel and hell bent on selling the town, which Johnny bought as a joke for David, and leaving as soon as they can.
Demi Lovato held a Q&A session with their fans and the subject of love came up. Of course, it's well known that Demi suffered a breakup from their fianceé, Max Ehrich, last summer but they're not giving up on love. When asked how they believe in love after "a lot...
The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the "Friends" icon while visiting...
Demi Lovato
Colton Underwood
Emily Hampshire
Simone Biles
Cassie Randolph
Chloe Bailey Is Reportedly Dating Future And They're Serious. Chloe Bailey is going through a huge transformation in her life – and that includes her dating choices as well. New report has it that Chloe has been low key dating rap superstar Future. According to an insider, the two are...
Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy "Baja" Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban's tour. He was 72.
Normani says Cardi B has been her "champion for a very, very long time.". Normani, who was a part of Cardi's "WAP" video, says Cardi was a big supporter of her single, "Motivation.". The singer also revealed that she and Cardi have the same stylist in common so along with...
