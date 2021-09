In the end, the battle for supremacy between 2021’s long-awaited superstar hip-hop premieres wasn’t even that close a contest. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is the top-debuting album of the year so far, bowing with 595,300 album-equivalent units. That figure handily beats the 313,000 album units Kanye West’s “Donda” claimed when it premiered on the chart last week and at the time set its own record for the year to date, shortly to be toppled. Drake also accomplished the very rare feat of landing all of the 10 songs on the Rolling Stone songs chart. In the previous chart week, West had...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO