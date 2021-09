BOSTON (CBS) — For this year’s high school seniors, it will be their first full year in the classroom since they were freshmen. If that was not pressure enough, now they must navigate the difficult process of college admissions. Admissions expert Casey Near of Collegewise says there are ways to make it easier. First, don’t worry about what happened last year during remote learning. “We were all in the same storm, but in different boats,” Casey said. “The big part of admission is learning what boat you are in. So, you’re not going to be penalized for something that’s out of your...

BELMONT, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO