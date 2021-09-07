CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

How to select the best catering menu

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So your wedding and large party plans are coming right around corner, and you still need to choose a catering menu for your reception. What should you do? Our guest columnist and content partner Eva has put together this article to help you along your way. There are many options, whether or not you want to go traditional, barbecue, buffet-style catered food – but always good to know what is available. Remember that there is no right or wrong choice, it’s really about what tastes good, and we can make sure that we meet their needs and their party size.

grandprairie.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Caterers#Food Drink#Guest Post Partner Post#Fed#Tcb Dallas Single Mom
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy