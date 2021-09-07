Huntington University Foundation Hosts Annual Dinner
The Huntington University Foundation annual dinner, Burgers, Boots and Blue Jeans, will take place on Thursday, September 16, and will feature Dr. Sherilyn Emberton, president of Huntington University, and a student panel let by David Dean. The dinner will be held in the Huntington University Fieldhouse (located in the Merillat Complex, or PLEX), with a reception taking place at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:15 p.m.www.huntington.edu
