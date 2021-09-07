CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alchemists Mixing Art With Science

By Kate Bartlett
OZY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese artists are combining two divergent disciplines to create beautiful and fascinating things. Think science and art are two divergent disciplines? Not necessarily. There are plenty of polymaths in the world who have taken to combining the two, from Leonardo da Vinci and his 15th-century “ornithopters,” to contemporary Korean American “bacteria” artist Anicka Yi. In our brave new COVID-19 world, both science and art can offer us comfort — the former through the solutions and medical treatments it provides, the latter as a kind of emotional balm, a way of helping us understand the tumult all around.

PHOTOS: ‘The Art of the Brick’ Lego exhibit at the California Science Center in L.A.

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the California Science Center in Los Angeles to check out their new exhibit “The Art of the Brick.” Featuring intriguing works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world, The Art of the Brick will inspire visitors of all ages. This critically acclaimed collection includes Nathan Sawaya’s original sculptures as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Other highlights include a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, a seven-foot tall Easter Island Moai statue and an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.
Artist Kobayashi blends art and science

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning gallery in Placerville, announces its newest artist — French beader and wire sculptor Sofya Kobayashi. Raised by an artist but trained as a mathematician and paleontologist, Kobayashi came from a family that “marched to the beat of their own drums.” She continued family tradition by creating her own path, blending her love of science, math, nature and art. Kobayashi explained the theme of her work as art from nature, drawing her inspiration from the “Glass Flowers” collection and the Victorian botanical illustrations she discovered during her explorations through the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It was her love for the natural world that led to, but didn’t end with, a Ph.D. in earth and planetary sciences from Harvard University.
Cracking the Art Market’s Da Vinci Code

Authenticating artwork has never been an exact science. A notorious recent case concerns the celebrated Salvator Mundi. Possibly painted (at least in part) by Leonardo Da Vinci, Salvator Mundi leaped above all previous auction records with its 2017 sale by Christie’s New York for more than $450 million. The mysterious buyer turned out to be a Saudi prince, the Minister of Culture under the country’s ambitious new ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But the cost of a painting doesn’t necessarily determine its value when persistent doubts remain about its authenticity.
Art x Music: How Collaborations Between Artists and Musicians Bring Forth New Sounds

As the world of art broadens its borders and sets its sights on all realms of culture, ARTnews surveyed collaborations of various kinds for the August/September issue of the magazine. Stay tuned as roundups related to different categories—Art x Fashion, Art x Music, Art x Science, Art x Food, and Artists x Artists—join related feature stories online in the weeks to come.
Nairy Baghramian Wins 2022 Nasher Prize

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has announced Iranian-born, Berlin-based Nairy Baghramian as its 2022 Nasher Prize Laureate. Established in 2015, the Nasher Prize is a contemporary sculpture award dedicated to excellence as well as current ideas in sculpture. Past Laureates include Michael Rakowitz (2020-21), Isa Genzken (2019), Theaster Gates (2018), Pierre Huyghe (2017), and Doris Salacedo (2016). The monetary prize is $100,000. Baghramian will be presented with an award at a ceremony in Dallas on April 2, 2022.
Quark!: where the intersection of science and art meets

The intersection of science, art and everyday life is now located on Grand River Avenue. Quark!, an arts and science store, opened on Aug. 4, 2021, offering a variety of carefully curated products selected to spark curiosity and joy in customers. “Quarks are subatomic particles,” owner Renee Leone said. “They’re...
This Week In Science!

“You Bloody Fool” Shouts First Confirmed Talking Duck. A duck named Ripper has done something never before recorded among any waterfowl: imitate sounds. Ripper was an Australian musk duck, a species where males perform displays to attract females and warn off rivals. Instead of singing the song of his people, however, Ripper took to other sounds. These included the hinge of his cage closing while another sounds like “You bloody foo...”. His keeper may have called him a “bloody fool” often enough it sank in.
Glenn Murcutt wins 2021 Praemium Imperiale for architecture

Australian architect Glenn Murcutt has been named the Praemium Imperiale architecture laureate, an honour awarded annually by the Japan Art Association. Murcutt, who was described in the citation as an "architect ahead of his time", became the first Australian to win the Praemium Imperiale. Awarded annually, the global arts prize...
Crypto: Where the Art and Science of Logic and Creativity Rule

Sorry logicians, but creativity has been the most sought-after skill for three years in a row, according to LinkedIn research. Creativity, after all, is believed to unlock fresh strategies, business directions, and innovation. “Connecting dots – that are seemingly unrelated – to generate original, useful solutions is an incredibly valuable...
VR from Venice: Portland Art Museum Goes Back to the Future (with Mixed Results)

There are two aspects to the Portland Art Museum’s second stab at hosting the American iteration of the Venice Biennale’s virtual reality component, which continues at the museum through Sept. 19. One is the quality and variety of the VR programming, which ranges from expansive narratives to abstract experiences to journalistic immersion. The other is the logistical and technical challenges inherent in staging the event, some of which are exacerbated by COVID protocols.
Mixed-media designs and tapestries at Playhouse Art Space

Seven years ago, Nancy Shaw Cramer closed the popular Vineyard Haven gallery she had owned and directed for 20 years. Then she headed into a new art form. It’s not so new for this talented design artist, whose work is on display in the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse’s Marilyn Meyerhoff Gallery through Saturday, Sept. 25. She has created mixed-media surface designs and tapestries.
Louisiana Art & Science Museum to host reception and on-site installation for 'Iridescence'

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host an opening reception for its "Iridescence" art exhibition from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The reception will feature a gallery tour by Curator Lexi Adams and Nathan Lord, assistant professor in LSU's Department of Entomology and director of the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum.
The Art and Science of Being a Good Neighbor

One day when I was about 9, my mom received a frantic phone call from our next door neighbor, Mrs. King, who wasn’t home at the time. She had been trying to reach the babysitter who was watching her daughter, and no one was picking up. Could my mom go over to the house to check on them? We ran over and found them — fortunately unharmed — locked in a closet by a burglar!
What Was Really the Secret Behind Van Gogh’s Success?

Summary: A new deep learning algorithm identified key features underlying success in the art world. Researchers report a link between exploration and exploitation was associated with artistic success. Source: Northwestern University. Before developing his famed “drip technique,” abstract artist Jackson Pollock dabbled in drawing, print making and surrealist paintings of...
Theaster Gates: London, urban reform and exemplars of Black excellence

The life and work of artist Theaster Gates are famously intertwined with Chicago – the city where he was born, raised, and continues to be based, whose South Side neighbourhood he has revitalised and transformed one building at a time. Lesser known, but no less interesting, is his long-standing affiliation with London. He remembers his first visit vividly: in 1998, while a master’s student at the University of Cape Town, he came to the British capital on a holiday and visited the Crafts Council Gallery. ‘I remember being so excited that I could see a Julian Stair work, and a Michael Cardew, a Shoji Hamada, and a Bernard Leach,’ he says, listing the ceramic artists who would come to shape his artistic practice. ‘It was a very important time for me.’
Palais de Tokyo Director Emma Lavigne to Lead Pinault Collection

Just two years after she became the president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris’s most notable contemporary art museum, Emma Lavigne has revealed plans to leave her post. On November 1, she will become CEO of the Pinault Collection, which manages the art holdings of French billionaire François Pinault. At...
