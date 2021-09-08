Former 'RHOBH' Star Kathryn Edwards Says 'Cold' Erika Jayne Should 'Show Some Remorse' For Alleged Embezzlement Victims, Thinks Tom Girardi Marriage Was 'A Business Deal'
One of Erika Jayne's former co-stars is not following in the ever-supportive footsteps of most of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. Kathryn Edwards – who joined the the Bravo reality television series for one season back in 2015 – recently came out swinging against the 50-year-old Pretty Mess personalty, her marriage and her seemingly never-ending legal woes.radaronline.com
