Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in ‘fairytale’ wedding ceremony

Lily Collins shared a trio of gorgeous photos from her Sept. 4 wedding to director Charlie McDowell in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado. “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” the actress, 31, captioned one of the shots, taken by “Cedar & Pines Photography,” on Monday.