CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in ‘fairytale’ wedding ceremony

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins shared a trio of gorgeous photos from her Sept. 4 wedding to director Charlie McDowell in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado. “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…” the actress, 31, captioned one of the shots, taken by “Cedar & Pines Photography,” on Monday.

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Lautner
Person
Charlie Mcdowell
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Rooney Mara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy