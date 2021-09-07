CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

TCMS partners with ALSF and Gavin Strong to save lives

Sep 7, 2021
Cover picture for the articlePRUNTYTOWN— Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is on a mission to help cure childhood cancer, and one local school has joined in on the efforts of the foundation. Alexandra “Alex” Scott was diagnosed with cancer just before turning a year old. At the age of four, she told her parents that she wanted to set up a lemonade stand in her front yard and had a plan of giving all her money to doctors to help them find a cure.

County
Taylor County, WV
