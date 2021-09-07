Bryson ISD approves tax rate, budget

BRYSON – Bryson ISD approved its fiscal year 2021-22 budget as part of their board meeting Monday, Aug. 30. The district moved its regular meeting from the third Monday to right before the 20-21 fiscal year ends. The district’s tax rate dropped from $0.9664 cents per $100 valuation to $0.9634 for maintenance and operation, while the interest and sinking rate remained the same at $0.44 for a combined rate of $1.4034. Both revenue and expenditures will be $3,639,553.