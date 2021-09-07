JISD approves budget, tax rate

Jacksboro ISD board members approved the 2021-22 budget which comes with a slight decrease in the tax rate during a special meeting Aug. 31. The maintenance and operation (M&O) tax rate dropped from $0.9664 to $0.9634 per $100 valuation, while the interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate remained the same at $0.46 cents. The district approved a 5% pay raise for all employees, which will add $1,046,693 to this year’s budget and a new salary schedule which could in many cases make the district more competitive when it comes to hiring new teachers.