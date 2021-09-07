NIO’s Been Making EV Battery Swapping More Efficient

CleanTechnica recently got to check out the NIO ES8 up close and personal in Norway — the brand new European edition of the ES8. Chanan Bos wrote a super thorough review of the ES8 over the weekend and has a related video coming as well. Interestingly, one of the biggest points of discussion and controversy in the comments under the story was regarding the battery swapping. Some see the battery swapping solution as a great, key differentiator for NIO that helps pull in more buyers and increase the convenience of EV life. Others see it as an inefficient, costly system that will never work at scale and is a poor alternative to better ultrafast charging.