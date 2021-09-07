Broncos' Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges. Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Douglas County Detention Center.www.dailyherald.com
