CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos' Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges. Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Douglas County Detention Center.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Meadowlands#American Football#Centennial Police#Kusa Tv#The New York Giants#Acl#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy