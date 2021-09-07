CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Orange in the NFL: Where do Syracuse alumni stand on NFL rosters before week one?

chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season begins Thursday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Dallas Cowboys, officially kicking off another year with plenty of Syracuse Orange football alumni in the league. While some old faces were cut last week, a few more recent names made NFL rosters, so I thought it would be helpful to run down the depth chart standings of the Oranges on professional rosters as of Tuesday morning.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Orange Football#Giants#Zaire Franklin#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Oranges
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on chances of selling the Cowboys

If you have billions of dollars lying around and think you can buy the Dallas Cowboys, maybe think of another NFL franchise to purchase. According to Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones himself, there’s no way he’ll be selling “America’s Team.”. Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:. Jerry Jones on @1053thefan...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama All-SEC CB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapport is reporting that former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will be signing with the San Francisco 49ers. The announcement was made after the 49ers found out that Jason Verrett will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Kirkpatrick was recently with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy