CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

ECHO – drivewitmaknees (Lyric Music Video) Taken Off: EchoisthenameTV Season 6 (Prod. by True Cipher/Mixtape)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles based emcee ECHO reveals the lyric video to his track DRIVEWITMAKNEES, taken off the latest ECHOISTHENAMETV SEASON 6 mixtape. LA-based, Dominican emcee ECHO recently released his latest visual in the form of a lyric video by HipHopIzLyfe, for the track ‘drivewitmaknees’, taken off his recent ‘EchoisthenameTV Season 6’ mixtape, fully produced by Long Island, New York-based production duo True Cipher.

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Long Island#Mixtape#Drivewitmaknees#Echoisthenametv#Dominican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video

Comments / 0

Community Policy