ECHO – drivewitmaknees (Lyric Music Video) Taken Off: EchoisthenameTV Season 6 (Prod. by True Cipher/Mixtape)

Los Angeles based emcee ECHO reveals the lyric video to his track DRIVEWITMAKNEES, taken off the latest ECHOISTHENAMETV SEASON 6 mixtape. LA-based, Dominican emcee ECHO recently released his latest visual in the form of a lyric video by HipHopIzLyfe, for the track ‘drivewitmaknees’, taken off his recent ‘EchoisthenameTV Season 6’ mixtape, fully produced by Long Island, New York-based production duo True Cipher.