Delores Bruns, age 91 of Barrett, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Barrett Care Center in Barrett, MN. Visitation for Delores A. Bruns will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman, MN.