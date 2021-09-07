Destiny 2: Shattered Realm – Trivial Mysteries and Enigmatic Mysteries in Shattered Realm (Week 3)

Now that the Shattered Realm: Ruins of Wrath is available in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost, we’ll be able to collect more goodies from chests. Also, even though we don’t see a Ley Line challenge this week, we can at least increase our tallies. Here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Lost guide to help you with the Enigmatic Mysteries and Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm: Ruins of Wrath (week 3).