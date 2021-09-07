CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2: Shattered Realm – Trivial Mysteries and Enigmatic Mysteries in Shattered Realm (Week 3)

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Shattered Realm: Ruins of Wrath is available in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost, we’ll be able to collect more goodies from chests. Also, even though we don’t see a Ley Line challenge this week, we can at least increase our tallies. Here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Lost guide to help you with the Enigmatic Mysteries and Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm: Ruins of Wrath (week 3).

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Destiny 2#Wrath#Ley Line#Ascendant Anchors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology

Comments / 0

Community Policy