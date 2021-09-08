CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Milford, NJ

Several New Jersey school districts put hold on mask mandate because of extreme heat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKeZe_0bpG5Bjs00

There is a state mandate for students across New Jersey to wear masks while in class this school year. But some districts are getting around that order because of extreme heat. Those districts include West Milford, Lacey Township and Toms River.

Students will return to class in Toms River on Wednesday. It is a big deal for the students who haven’t been in a classroom in 18 months.

“I’m so excited to go back to school. I’m so excited to get back into a routine,” says senior Kaylee Powers.

As part of a tradition at Toms River North High School, the seniors were painting their parking spots outside of school on Tuesday afternoon.

"It'll feel like a normal life again. And I get to see all of my friends and learn stuff in class because I didn't last year. I feel like I didn't retain anything,” says Caitlin Pulsinelli.

Toms River officials said that masks will be optional at the start of the year because of the potential for extreme heat. There is an exception in Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order for the heat.

The decision in West Milford is drawing some resistance from some parents.

"Our goal is to keep the kids safe. We want our kids back in school, we want everyone to learn and teach the way they should be and really the best way is to follow the mask mandate,” says father Christopher DeWilde.

DeWilde has two children in the West Milford School District. He has started a petition that has gained support to keep the mask mandate in place even if it is hot.

"We were all taken aback by it because we looked at the weather and West Milford is showing a high of 80,” DeWilde says.

DeWilde considers himself part of the silent majority now speaking up. He says he is concerned this was a way to keep kids from wearing masks.

News 12 New Jersey reached out to the West Milford and Toms River school districts for comment on their decision, but no officials were available.

Comments / 21

Kerri G
5d ago

Tom's river had option of in person practically all year last year unless chose otherwise. and the kids don't complain about masks only the parents do

Reply(4)
4
Pam Cushion
4d ago

#Masksoffourkids PERIOD! They do NOT work! It's all about control and compliance! If we were truly in a pandemic, noone would be leaving their homes! Msny states across this country are fully open, no masks for many months, kids not masked in school since the middle of last school year and people are not dropping dead, neither are kids!! WAKE UP, STOP COMPLYING, FIGHT FOR YOUR KIDS AND GET OUR FREEDOMS AND COUNTRY BACK!!! 🇺🇸🙏❤🇺🇸🙏❤ BTW Go search videos from Australia and see what's horrifically happening there. It's coming to America if we don't #UNITEANDFIGHT !!

Reply
3
? What???
4d ago

My body, my choice…… a rule that can be canceled by it being “ Too Hot” is not a rule based on science only an edict based on control!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
West Milford, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Health
Toms River, NJ
Education
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#School Districts#The Mask#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy