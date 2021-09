Lee W. Rosendahl, 73, of Bristol, died peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence. His life began Sept. 27, 1947 in Spring Grove, Minnesota, the only child of Bennie and Lois Rosendahl. He married Naomi Dorene Wright on Feb. 10, 1968, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After almost 49 years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2017.