Secman is a cool name for an application. It might not give you a hint right away about what it does, but if you take a closer look, you'll discover it has to do with security. This app helps individuals save their passwords for whatever apps or services are needed, in a secure environment. It uses a master password, so you'll always be safe knowing one single passphrase and nothing else. The application is written in Go.

