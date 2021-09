Hugh Jackman is frequently cited as one of the most genuine and fan-appreciative actors in the business, and it's something that comes across pretty much every time he makes a social media post that isn't part of his "online feud" with friend and sparring partner Ryan Reynolds. To prove that the Aussie is nothing but a great guy, he had many of his Twitter followers in tears when he shared a clip sent to him of a dementia patient enjoying the final moments of a screening of The Greatest Showman.

