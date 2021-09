France are back in World Cup qualifying action this Tuesday and are up against Finland in an important Group D clash. For now, 1-1 draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine have not been too costly, but that could change if they drop points against the Finns in second place. The French have played two more games and currently lead by four points with Finland able to move to within one with a game in hand if they can emerge victorious. Karim Benzema will also be making his return to Lyon to play at formative club Olympique Lyonnais' home venue.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO