We Now Know Why Favorite Candies Are Missing at Rochester Movie Theater

By Jessica Williams
 6 days ago
Hold on to your Skittles because it sounds like cars and appliances aren't the only things experiencing shortages. Candy, popcorn oil, and pretzels have now made the news as being the next item we are seeing less of and unfortunately for some of those items, it is going to be a problem until Easter of 2022. Yeah, 7 months from now. It might not be the best news for your Easter baskets but this is also causing some issues at Rochester, Minnesota movie theaters.

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

