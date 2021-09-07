CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Mohawk

spartaindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparta. An 80-year-old man drowned in Lake Mohawk on Sunday, over the Labor Day weekend. Lawrence Botts was having trouble getting off of his boat at his dock and attempted to use an inner tube to go around the side of the dock to get onto land, according to Sparta Township Police Lieutenant John Lamon. The inner tube started to drift away from the boat into the lake, and Botts lost his grip and slipped underwater, he said.

www.spartaindependent.com

Crime & Safety
