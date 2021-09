Incoming nursing cohort poised to serve needs of patients in downstate New York communities. Mercy College continues to fulfill its mission of educating and producing the next generation of skilled, compassionate nurses as demonstrated by the College’s 2021 incoming nursing cohort. The select group of students represent the next generation of nurses dedicated to serving their communities even in challenging times. With the COVID-19 pandemic showcasing a greater demand for experienced nurses, Mercy College is committed to ensuring nursing students graduate fully prepared to meet the unique health care challenges of today.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO